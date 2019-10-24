Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) POSCO Q3 net drops 53 pct on high material costs

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit dropped 53 percent from a year earlier, hit by high raw material costs.

Net profit reached 496.8 billion won (US$424 million) in the July-September period on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 1.05 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Third-quarter operating profit reached 1.04 trillion won, down 32 percent from a year earlier, with sales declining 2.6 percent on-year to 15.9 trillion won over the cited period, it added.

On a standalone basis, POSCO's third-quarter net profit dived 44 percent on-year to 499 billion won. Sales dropped 2.1 percent to 7.7 trillion won, while operating income slid 39.5 percent to 662.5 billion won, compared with a year ago.

POSCO blamed high raw material prices for the weak earnings of its mainstay steelmaking business. The average price of iron ore in the third quarter was $102, compared with $67 a year ago, according to industry data.

POSCO sold 8.95 million tons of steel products in the third quarter, down 0.34 percent from a year earlier.

