(LEAD) POSCO Q3 net drops 53 pct on high material costs
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info from 5th para)
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit dropped 53 percent from a year earlier, hit by high raw material costs.
Net profit reached 496.8 billion won (US$424 million) in the July-September period on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 1.05 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Third-quarter operating profit reached 1.04 trillion won, down 32 percent from a year earlier, with sales declining 2.6 percent on-year to 15.9 trillion won over the cited period, it added.
On a standalone basis, POSCO's third-quarter net profit dived 44 percent on-year to 499 billion won. Sales dropped 2.1 percent to 7.7 trillion won, while operating income slid 39.5 percent to 662.5 billion won, compared with a year ago.
POSCO blamed high raw material prices for the weak earnings of its mainstay steelmaking business. The average price of iron ore in the third quarter was $102, compared with $67 a year ago, according to industry data.
POSCO sold 8.95 million tons of steel products in the third quarter, down 0.34 percent from a year earlier.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
3
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
4
DVD copy of inter-Korean World Cup qualifier shows lethargic offense for S. Korea
-
5
Korea-U.S. alliance is 'linchpin' for regional security: Harris
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
4
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
5
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
2
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw
-
3
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
4
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
5
(LEAD) PM Lee seeks to set stage for S. Korea, Japan to spur dialogue when he meets Abe