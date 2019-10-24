Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor Q3 net jumps 51 pct on weak won, SUVs

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its third-quarter net profit jumped 51 percent from a year earlier on a weak won and increased sales of sport utility vehicles.

Net profit for the three months that ended Sept. 30 rose to 460.5 billion won (US$393 million) from 306 billion won a year ago, also helped by a strike-free wage deal for the year, the company said in a statement.

Robust sales of the Palisade SUV in the United States buoyed the quarterly earnings, but one-off costs worth 600 billion won involving a U.S. engine lawsuit settlement limited the net result, a company spokesman said.

Operating profit climbed 31 percent to 378.5 billion won in the third quarter from 288.9 billion won a year ago. Sales were up 10 percent to 26.97 trillion won from 24.43 trillion won during the same period.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows its Palisade SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

