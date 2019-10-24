Hyundai Motor Q3 net jumps 51 pct on weak won, SUVs
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its third-quarter net profit jumped 51 percent from a year earlier on a weak won and increased sales of sport utility vehicles.
Net profit for the three months that ended Sept. 30 rose to 460.5 billion won (US$393 million) from 306 billion won a year ago, also helped by a strike-free wage deal for the year, the company said in a statement.
Robust sales of the Palisade SUV in the United States buoyed the quarterly earnings, but one-off costs worth 600 billion won involving a U.S. engine lawsuit settlement limited the net result, a company spokesman said.
Operating profit climbed 31 percent to 378.5 billion won in the third quarter from 288.9 billion won a year ago. Sales were up 10 percent to 26.97 trillion won from 24.43 trillion won during the same period.
