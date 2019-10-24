KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LIG Nex1 35,150 DN 350
GS 50,800 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 UP 20
SGBC 39,750 UP 200
INNOCEAN 65,900 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,250 UP 650
LOTTE Himart 30,400 DN 250
CJ CGV 35,100 UP 1,150
FILA KOREA 57,900 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 148,000 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,225 DN 40
SPC SAMLIP 94,400 DN 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDS 194,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE 37,750 UP 50
AK Holdings 32,050 DN 50
HYUNDAILIVART 14,650 UP 800
SK hynix 80,000 UP 2,300
KiaMtr 41,400 UP 850
Donga Socio Holdings 85,500 DN 1,200
HyundaiEng&Const 43,500 UP 300
KISWire 22,100 0
Youngpoong 623,000 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 188,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 47,400 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13500 0
Binggrae 56,700 DN 700
GCH Corp 20,150 DN 400
LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 122,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 70,000 DN 1,000
POSCO 223,000 UP 500
KAL 24,950 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,200 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 52,000 DN 600
SLCORP 22,000 UP 150
Yuhan 223,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,900 DN 250
SamsungElec 50,700 DN 500
NHIS 12,250 DN 50
