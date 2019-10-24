KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 22,450 UP 150
LS 47,900 DN 150
GC Corp 116,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 31,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 226,000 UP 1,500
KPIC 121,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,950 DN 450
KT 26,750 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184000 DN1500
HankookShellOil 336,500 UP 3,000
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,200 UP 100
LG Display 13,800 DN 400
SK 249,500 UP 11,000
Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,500 UP 450
Kangwonland 31,050 UP 150
NAVER 153,000 UP 500
Kakao 139,500 DN 500
Kogas 40,400 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 226,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,550 DN 1,000
NCsoft 529,000 UP 6,000
DSME 29,650 UP 400
DSINFRA 6,120 UP 50
BukwangPharm 14,550 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,350 UP 500
DWEC 4,615 UP 5
Donga ST 92,000 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,250 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 228,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 235,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 33,650 UP 450
LG Corp. 68,100 0
SsangyongMtr 2,370 UP 40
BoryungPharm 12,750 DN 150
L&L 11,650 DN 100
NamyangDairy 487,000 DN 3,000
