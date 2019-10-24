Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 October 24, 2019

HDC HOLDINGS 11,900 UP 50
S-1 95,400 UP 300
UNID 47,700 DN 300
Hanchem 94,300 UP 1,300
KEPCO 25,400 DN 100
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 150
DWS 34,250 DN 450
SKTelecom 238,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 47,650 DN 550
HyundaiElev 76,500 UP 2,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,000 DN 200
LF 19,200 0
FOOSUNG 8,560 UP 20
JW HOLDINGS 6,190 UP 30
GKL 21,750 UP 250
DAEKYO 6,230 DN 10
HanmiPharm 324,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,120 DN 20
emart 115,500 DN 500
Nongshim 250,000 UP 3,500
SYC 48,850 DN 1,050
SamsungHvyInd 7,820 DN 20
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY320 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 44,550 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 378,000 UP 5,500
MANDO 34,150 UP 50
Shinsegae 231,500 DN 5,500
GS Retail 40,400 UP 50
Hanwha 24,400 UP 100
KT&G 104,000 0
DB HiTek 17,200 UP 150
CJ 83,000 UP 700
JWPHARMA 28,300 DN 550
LGInt 15,100 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 6,080 DN 80
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,600 UP 50
SBC 15,950 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 UP 50
Hyosung 86,700 UP 2,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,210 DN 50
