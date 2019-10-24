SKC 42,000 UP 400

Ottogi 575,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 21,200 DN 300

DaeduckElec 10,750 UP 50

MERITZ SECU 4,750 UP 90

HtlShilla 79,000 DN 500

Hanmi Science 43,700 UP 1,250

SamsungElecMech 113,000 UP 1,500

Hanssem 58,900 DN 100

KSOE 124,500 0

Hanwha Chem 16,950 DN 50

OCI 64,400 DN 1,600

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,900 DN 550

KorZinc 439,500 UP 6,500

HyundaiMipoDock 44,100 UP 50

IS DONGSEO 32,600 UP 800

S-Oil 105,500 UP 4,500

LG Innotek 126,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,500 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 44,100 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 70,000 UP 300

Mobis 241,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 UP 50

Handsome 29,800 UP 400

WJ COWAY 89,800 UP 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 DN 1,000

IBK 12,700 UP 100

KorElecTerm 46,950 DN 200

NamhaeChem 8,490 DN 80

DONGSUH 17,650 UP 50

BGF 5,900 DN 100

SamsungEng 16,850 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 94,600 DN 400

PanOcean 4,525 DN 40

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,250 DN 400

Netmarble 87,000 DN 1,600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S353500 UP1500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 100

ORION 103,500 DN 2,000

TONGYANG 1,495 DN 5

