KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKC 42,000 UP 400
Ottogi 575,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 21,200 DN 300
DaeduckElec 10,750 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,750 UP 90
HtlShilla 79,000 DN 500
Hanmi Science 43,700 UP 1,250
SamsungElecMech 113,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 58,900 DN 100
KSOE 124,500 0
Hanwha Chem 16,950 DN 50
OCI 64,400 DN 1,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,900 DN 550
KorZinc 439,500 UP 6,500
HyundaiMipoDock 44,100 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 32,600 UP 800
S-Oil 105,500 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 126,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,100 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 70,000 UP 300
Mobis 241,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 UP 50
Handsome 29,800 UP 400
WJ COWAY 89,800 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 DN 1,000
IBK 12,700 UP 100
KorElecTerm 46,950 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,490 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,650 UP 50
BGF 5,900 DN 100
SamsungEng 16,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 94,600 DN 400
PanOcean 4,525 DN 40
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,250 DN 400
Netmarble 87,000 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S353500 UP1500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 100
ORION 103,500 DN 2,000
TONGYANG 1,495 DN 5
