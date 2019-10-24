KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Daesang 22,100 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,370 UP 70
ORION Holdings 16,550 0
LotteFood 435,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 9,470 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 UP 500
KCC 227,000 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,550 UP 200
LGH&H 1,302,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 298,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,600 DN 350
ShinhanGroup 43,850 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,000 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,000 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,650 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 69,000 UP 400
Celltrion 197,000 UP 500
Huchems 22,700 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,100 DN 900
KIH 70,100 UP 400
CUCKOO 105,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 70,400 DN 1,600
SsangyongCement 5,900 DN 70
HITEJINRO 28,450 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 156,000 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 1,129,000 UP 14,000
DHICO 6,360 UP 10
DaelimInd 94,300 UP 800
DOOSAN 80,400 DN 2,300
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 0
SK Innovation 163,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 21,800 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 44,000 UP 100
Hansae 18,550 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 58,100 DN 100
Youngone Corp 36,200 UP 50
HDC-OP 31,150 0
KOLON IND 45,950 0
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
3
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
4
DVD copy of inter-Korean World Cup qualifier shows lethargic offense for S. Korea
-
5
Korea-U.S. alliance is 'linchpin' for regional security: Harris
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
4
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
5
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
2
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw
-
3
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
4
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
5
(LEAD) PM Lee seeks to set stage for S. Korea, Japan to spur dialogue when he meets Abe