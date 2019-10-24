(LEAD) Seoul stocks close higher after choppy trading
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks closed higher Thursday after a choppy session as investors took a wait-and-see stance on the third-quarter performance of major listed firms. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.04 points, or 0.24 percent, to reach 2,085.66. Trading volume was moderate at 352.6 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won (US$3.92 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 415 to 394.
The index kicked off higher earlier in the session as investors' sentiment was boosted by eased concerns over a no-deal Brexit.
Seoul shares, however, later traded in a negative terrain as investors were divided over the third-quarter performance of listed firms.
The market eventually closed higher on the back of gains from carmakers and pharmaceuticals.
"Local shares traded mixed depending on their third-quarter earnings performance," said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co. "It was, however, positive that China continued seeking a small deal with the United States amid the trade dispute."
Foreigners were net buyers at 170 billion won, while individuals offloaded a net 129 billion won. Institutions sold a net 55.9 billion won.
Hyundai Motor gained 0.83 percent to 122,000 won. The company said its third-quarter net profit jumped 51 percent from a year earlier on a weak won and robust sales of SUVs.
Auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis added 0.42 percent to 241,000 won, and Kia Motors advanced 2.1 percent to 241,000 won.
Pharmaceutical shares also closed higher, with No. 1 Celltrion rising 0.25 percent to 197,000 won. Samsung BioLogics added 1.48 percent to 378,000 won, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical climbed 0.15 percent to 324,000 won.
Tech shares closed mixed. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.92 percent to 80,000 won, tracking its better-than-expected third-quarter performance.
LG Display, on the other hand, lost 2.82 percent to 13,800 won on its weak earnings report. Samsung Electronics, the top market cap, moved down 0.98 percent to 50,700 won.
Leading steelmaker POSCO edged up 0.22 percent to 223,000 won, and Korea Zinc rose 1.5 percent to 439,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,172.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 0.8 basis point to 1.396 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 0.4 basis point to reach 1.497 percent.
