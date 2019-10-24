Korean tour rookies near top of leaderboard at LPGA event on home soil
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- A trio of domestic tour rookies perched themselves near the top of the leaderboard at a new LPGA tournament taking place on home soil.
Lee Seung-yeon shot a five-under 67 to tie for second place after the opening round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday. Lee, who began her day at the 10th tee, eagled the par-4 18th and had four birdies plus a bogey.
Lee is one behind the leader, Minjee Lee of Australia.
Sitting at four-under at LPGA International Busan were Lim Hee-jeong and Lee So-mi.
Lee Seung-yeon, who has one Korea LPGA (KLPGA) title, won in 2019, briefly tied for the lead after consecutive birdies at the third and the fourth, but a bogey at the eighth dropped her behind Minjee Lee.
"I've been struggling with my ball-striking lately, and I didn't expect to play this well today," Lee Seung-yeon said. "I came here just to enjoy the experience of playing at an LPGA event and learn from the best in the world, and I ended up with such a good score."
Lim Hee-jeong is currently in second place in the KLPGA Rookie of the Year points, right behind Cho A-yean, and Lim entered this week on a roll, having won three times since the end of August.
"This felt like playing in a Korean tour event that just had a lot of foreign players," said Lim, who had five birdies against one bogey. "So I felt pretty comfortable. The course was difficult, but I surprised myself with my ball-striking and putting. Playing here is a bonus for me, and I'll try to test myself against the best players."
Lee So-mi, who's had consecutive top-five finishes on the KLPGA Tour, had six birdies and two bogeys on Thursday.
"I was just trying to hit as many greens as possible," she said. "I made sure I didn't miss my birdie opportunities when I had them."
Cho, the other star rookie in KLPGA, shot a 74 with two bogeys.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
