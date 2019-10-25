S. Korea, Philippines to expand ties in renewable energy
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Philippines agreed to join ties in establishing an environment-friendly power generation facility in the Southeast Asian country, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.
Under the agreement, Seoul and Manila will join forces to build power generation facilities of 100-megawatt capacity or more running on renewable resources in the Philippines, according to South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The announcement came more than a year after the two countries vowed to expand cooperation in the energy segment during their summit held in Seoul.
The planned power generation facilities will run on various sources including solar, wind, water and geothermal heat.
The defense department of the Philippines will utilize the energy to power not only its military units but nearby regions as well.
Manila vowed to provide necessary support to South Korea, which has advanced technologies and experience in the renewable energy industry, according to the South Korean ministry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
-
5
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
-
5
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
1
(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. to see how 'wisely' Washington acts through year-end deadline: official
-
4
S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
Ex-justice minister's wife arrested, prosecution emboldened amid reform pressure