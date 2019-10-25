Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea asks S. Korea to remove facilities at Mt. Kumgang on agreed-upon date: ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea demanded Friday that South Korea remove its facilities from the North's Mount Kumgang resort on an agreed-upon date, saying the country will build a new tourist zone of its own at the scenic mountain, according to the unification ministry.
In a notice delievered earlier in the day through the joint liasion office in the North's border town of Kaesong, the North also said it wants to discuss details with the South in writing, rather than at face-to-face talks, according to the ministry.
----------------
USFK chief Gen. Abrams attends live-fire drills by S. Korean army unit
SEOUL -- Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), attended a South Korean artillery unit's live-fire drills this week, officials said Friday, in a move to highlight the "ironclad" alliance.
The USFK unveiled a series of photos on social media that showed Abrams visiting the Mun-hae Ri Range in Cheorwon, 90 kilometers north of Seoul, on Wednesday. South Korea's 5th Artillery Brigade, organized the demonstration.
----------------
Prosecution to reinvestigate 'burger patty' scandal involving McDonald's
SEOUL -- The prosecution has decided to reinvestigate the local unit of McDonald's over allegations that undercooked burgers sold at its restaurants caused illness among some customers, officials said Friday.
Reversing its 2018 decision to drop the related charges, state prosecutors said they will resume the probe into the so-called burger patty scandal over a complaint filed by groups of consumer rights activists in January.
----------------
Asiana to halt San Francisco route for 45 days from March next year
SEOUL -- Asiana Airlines Inc. will suspend the Incheon-San Francisco route for 45 days from March 1 following a Seoul court's ruling over its deadly crash landing in the U.S. city five years ago, the transport ministry said Friday.
Last week, the Supreme Court upheld the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 45-day suspension order on the San Francisco route in penalty for the accident.
----------------
BTS' 6-month world tour expected to gross 200 bln won
SEOUL -- Global K-pop super band BTS' six-month world tour is expected to generate aggregate sales of 200 billion won (around US$170.50 million), with more than a cumulative 1 million fans entertained by its 20 concerts, data available from the band's management agency said Friday.
The latest world concert tour, "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," kicked off in May and took the band to 10 cities in seven countries -- the United States, Britain, France, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.
----------------
Hotel Shilla acquires 44 pct stake in U.S. duty-free retailer 3Sixty
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hotel Shilla Co., which operates leading duty-free store Shilla Duty Free, said Friday it has acquired a 44 percent stake in U.S. duty-free specialty retailer 3Sixty for US$121 million.
The acquisition is expected to help Shilla Duty Free make inroads into the American market.
Under the deal with 3Sixty, Hotel Shilla could exercise its option to buy another 23 percent stake in the U.S. firm in 2024.
----------------
Internet portal temporarily bans web comments on entertainment news to stem defamation
SEOUL -- Daum, South Korea's second-largest internet portal, will temporarily close down comment fields on its entertainment news site in a drastic move designed to crack down on online expressions of defamation and hatred, the portal's operator said Friday.
Yeo Min-soo and Joh Su-yong, co-chief executives of Kakao Corp., which has Daum under its wing, said the decision to temporarily ban web comments on entertainment news came after a long debate with company officials.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend gains for 2nd session ahead of FOMC meeting
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended with gains for a second straight session on Friday, while investors took a wait-and-see stance on the upcoming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting slated for next week, analysts said. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to reach 2,087.89. Trading volume was moderate at 338.5 million shares worth 4.29 trillion won (US$3.66 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 506 to 302.
