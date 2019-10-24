Top LPGA award within grasp, Ko Jin-young trying to stay in the moment
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Ko Jin-young, world No. 1 in women's golf, can make an already outstanding season even better this week.
With a finish of sixth place or higher at the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, Ko will clinch the Player of the Year Award. And she put herself in a good position in Thursday's first round by shooting a bogey-free round of five-under 67, one behind the leader, Minjee Lee of Australia.
Asked about the possibility of securing the top individual award at home, Ko said she won't looking that far down the road.
"There are still 54 holes of golf left to play," Ko said. "Obviously, it'd be great to win the award here. But I see (winning awards) as part of the process of becoming a complete golfer. If I keep focusing on the process, a lot of things will naturally follow."
Ko, who is also No. 1 in LPGA in money and scoring average, is leading fellow South Korean Lee Jeong-eun by 239-123 for the Player of the Year. Golfers earn 30 points per victory and 12 points for a runner-up finish, and so forth. There will be three tournaments left after this week. Points are doubled at majors but there are none left in 2019.
This means if Ko earns five points by finishing sixth this week, Lee won't be able to catch her even if she wins the three remaining events.
But Ko wasn't concerned about how high she has to rank here to get her hands on the top player award. She said she will try to control what she can control.
"I don't want to be a player who keeps thinking about the future and doesn't take care of the task at hand," Ko added. "I'll try to play hard over the next three days, and I'll think about the result later."
The 24-year-old is playing in her fifth consecutive week, a stretch that included a stop in Shanghai last weekend. She admitted it can be tough to play for that many weeks in a row, though she did have four weeks off before embarking on this run and traveling isn't as strenuous as what she deals with in the United States.
"I'll try to keep it going for another week after this (at Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA) and then I'll have two weeks off," Ko said. "Then I'll look to finish the season on a high note (at the CME Group Tour Championship)."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
-
5
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
4
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
5
Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
2
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
3
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw
-
4
(LEAD) PM Lee seeks to set stage for S. Korea, Japan to spur dialogue when he meets Abe
-
5
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence