S. Korea to face Brazil in football friendly in Abu Dhabi
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take on Brazil in a men's football friendly in the United Arab Emirates next month, officials here announced Thursday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea, coached by Paulo Bento, will face Brzil at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 19. The match will kick off at 10:30 p.m. in South Korean time, the KFA added.
It will come five days after South Korea play an away match against Lebanon in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The KFA said while the match against Brazil is in a third country, the Taeguk Warriors were invited by the Brazilian football federation to play.
Brazil will be on a global tour that will see them face Argentina in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 15.
South Korea have one win and four losses against Brazil, the lone victory coming in March 1999 in Seoul.
The most recent showdown came in Seoul in Oct. 2013, when South Korea lost 2-0.
The KFA said Bento will announce his roster against both Lebanon and Brazil on Nov. 4.
South Korea fell two spots to No. 39 in the latest FIFA rankings, while Brazil stayed at No. 3.
