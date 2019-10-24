FM Kang meets Swedish envoy to discuss Korea peace efforts
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha had a meeting with Sweden's special envoy for Korean Peninsula affairs in Seoul on Thursday to discuss ongoing peace efforts here, her office said.
During the courtesy call by Kent Harstedt, Kang noted Sweden's role in the dialogue process with North Korea, including its hosting earlier this month of working-level nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Harstedt voiced support for Seoul's efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula, according to the ministry.
He also said that his country will continue to make "constructive contributions" based on close cooperation with South Korea.
The Swedish envoy was here to meet top South Korean officials and experts for talks related to the peace efforts.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
3
Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
-
4
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
-
5
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
1
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
2
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
3
Ex-justice minister's wife arrested, prosecution emboldened amid reform pressure
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. to see how 'wisely' Washington acts through year-end deadline: official
-
5
(LEAD) PM Lee seeks to set stage for S. Korea, Japan to spur dialogue when he meets Abe