Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean economy's growth expected to be below 2 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee, Abe agree to mend ties between S. Korea, Japan (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK chief expects annual growth below 2 pct (Donga llbo)
-- 2 pct growth goal unattainable this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee, Abe agree Seoul-Tokyo ties must improve (Segye Times)
-- Gov't hands out unprecedented amount of welfare subsidies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Annual growth rate expected to fall below 2 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee, Abe agree Seoul-Tokyo ties must improve (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't misuses budget amid slowing growth (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't is set to miss 2 pct growth goal this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's annual growth to be below 2 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Lee, Abe agree to work on ties (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee, Abe agree ties must improve but basic stance unchanged (Korea Herald)
-- Lee, Abe agree to mend deteriorating Seoul-Tokyo ties (Korea Times)
(END)

