Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Oct. 25

All Headlines 10:14 October 25, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N.K. leader's visit to spa resort under construction

-- Follow-up on probe into ex-justice minister's family

-- Second round of LPGA BMW Ladies Championship

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO

-- LG Chem, Hyundai E&C to release Q3 earnings
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!