Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:17 October 25, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/12 Cloudy 30
Incheon 20/14 Cloudy 30
Suwon 22/12 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 22/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 21/11 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 22/12 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/13 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/14 Sunny 20
Busan 24/16 Sunny 20
(END)
