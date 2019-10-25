Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/12 Cloudy 30

Incheon 20/14 Cloudy 30

Suwon 22/12 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 21/11 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 22/12 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/13 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/14 Sunny 20

Busan 24/16 Sunny 20

