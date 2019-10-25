S. Korean banks' FX turnover shrinks in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Foreign exchange trading by banks in South Korea dropped from three months earlier in the third quarter, central bank data showed Friday.
The daily foreign exchange turnover came to US$56.1 billion in the July-September period, down 2.6 percent or $1.52 billion from the daily average of $57.63 billion in the second quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The daily trading volume of both foreign exchange spots came to $19.65 billion, down 3.2 percent or $650 million over the cited period, while that of foreign exchange derivatives also dwindled 2.3 percent to $36.45 billion.
The central bank did not offer any reasons for the decreased daily turnover in the third quarter, but the period is when the local currency mostly weakened against the U.S. greenback.
The Korean won traded at 1,154.7 won per dollar at end-June, down 35.7 won from 1,119.0 won at the start of the year. In August, it further declined to a three-year low of 1,222.20 won.
In the July-September period, the daily trading volume of spots involving the U.S. dollar plunged 6 percent on-quarter to $13.39 billion, while that of other currencies surged 7.2 percent to $3.16 billion, according to the BOK.


