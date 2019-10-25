The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:02 October 25, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.30 1.30
2-M 1.36 1.37
3-M 1.42 1.42
6-M 1.45 1.45
12-M 1.47 1.46
(END)
