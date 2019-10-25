Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks little changed late Friday morning

All Headlines 11:33 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded nearly flat late Friday morning as investors remained cautious over the U.S.-China trade row and the fate of the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had edged down 1.58 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,084.08 as of 11:20 a.m.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 0.2 percent, while LG Electronics slipped 1.45 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.75 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.82 percent, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis lost 1.04 percent. Kia Motors moved up 1.21 percent.

No. 1 pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 1.46 percent, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 4.78 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,174.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!