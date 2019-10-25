Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bus crash into passenger car kills 1 high school student in Seoul

All Headlines 12:05 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- A school bus carrying 12 high school students crashed into a passenger car at an intersection in Seoul's Songpa Ward on Friday, killing at least one and leaving 11 others injured, police said.

In the accident that occurred around 7:26 a.m., the bus traveled in the opposite lane before colliding into a sport utility vehicle that was waiting for a traffic signal.

The injured students, including two in serious condition, were transferred to a nearby hospital. One of the critically injured students, an 18-year-year senior, was pronounced dead.

Two people who were in the sport utility vehicle were also whisked to a hospital, but they are not in life-threatening condition.

Police believe the bus driver ignored a red light and are looking into what caused the accident.

This provided photo shows a school bus overturned after crashing into a passenger car at an intersection in Seoul's Songpa Ward on Oct. 25, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

