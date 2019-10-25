Samsung Engineering wins 1.9 tln-won plant order in Middle East
All Headlines 14:05 October 25, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., the plant building unit of Samsung Group, said Friday it has received a 1.9 trillion-won (US$1.6 billion) order to build a petrochemical plant in the Middle East.
"We are participating in the 4.3 trillion-won plant project in a consortium with another company, and we have received a 'provisional award' from our client," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung Engineering didn't provide details, such as the name of the project and the client and the plant's exact location.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
