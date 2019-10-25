Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 October 25, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 19 -- Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
23 -- N.K. leader visits Mount Kumgang resort, orders removal of S. Korean-built facilities: state media
24 -- N.K. says will see how 'wisely' Washington acts through year-end deadline for new proposal
25 -- N.K. leader inspects spa resort, signals intention for independent tourism development
-- N. Korea offers to discuss removal of facilities on Mt. Kumgang
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Park Yoo-sin met the cello late, but loves it more than anyone
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe
-
4
S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards