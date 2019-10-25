Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korean media reports on foreign athletes' arrival for weightlifting competition
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media reported Friday on the arrival of foreign athletes in Pyongyang ahead of an international weightlifting competition to be held next week.
North Korea is to host the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships from Sunday to Oct. 27. Around 70 South Korean weightlifters, journalists and staff arrived in the North Korean capital later in the day, after traveling to Pyongyang via Beijing, to take part in the event.
"Teams of different countries and regions including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, India, Vietnam and Taipei of China arrived here Friday to take part in the 2019 Asian Juvenile and Junior Weightlifting Championships," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
N.K. newspaper calls for greater efforts to farm rabbits for meat
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Sunday for greater efforts to farm rabbits for meat as the impoverished communist nation suffers from food shortages worsened by African swine fever and unfavorable weather.
Pointing out that production at some rabbit farms falls short of expectations, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said farmers must put in thorough "ideological" efforts to do their job while keeping in mind that production depends entirely on themselves.
It also called for raising rabbits in a scientific and more hygienic manner.
------------
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been absent from public view for four months since June, spurring speculation about what is behind her prolonged disappearance.
Ri Sol-ju was last seen in public when Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Pyongyang on June 20-21. She has since disappeared from state media reports for a total of 122 days, with leader Kim making public appearances without her.
It is not the first time that Ri has disappeared from public view. In 2016, she was not seen in public for about nine months, spawning speculation that she might be pregnant or have given birth to a baby.
------------
N. Korea opens int'l youth weightlifting competition
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- North Korea held an opening ceremony of an international youth weightlifting competition in Pyongyang on Sunday, with 38 South Korean athletes taking part in the event.
The 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships will run until Oct. 27, with around 120 athletes from 15 Asian countries expected to compete.
Around 70 South Korean weightlifters, journalists and staff arrived in Pyongyang via Beijing on Friday.
------------
N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper accused the United States on Monday of using sanctions in order to bring disobedient countries to their knees, stressing the country should stand up to such attempts without giving in to pressure.
North Korea has intensified its criticism of the U.S. since the breakdown of their Stockholm working-level denuclearization talks earlier this month. It has increased calls for strengthening "self-reliance" in the face of U.S.-led sanctions.
"Western powers, including the U.S., are pressuring disobedient countries with sanctions," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary. "A step of compromise would lead to ten steps, a hundred steps and eventually a collapse."
------------
N. Korea's No. 2 leader leaves for Azerbaijan to attend meeting
SEOUL/BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's No. 2 leader left for Azerbaijan on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held later this week, Pyongyang's state media reported.
Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, left for Baku where the NAM meeting is to be held Friday and Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Choe and other North Korean officials arrived earlier in the day at a Beijing airport on their way to the Azerbaijan capital.
------------
N. Korea says Goryeo Dynasty royal tomb was discovered in Kaesong
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that a royal tomb of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) has been found in its border city of Kaesong.
The mausoleum of Hye Jong, the second king of the Goryeo dynasty, was found by researchers on the ridge of a mountain to the north of the Songdo Reservoir in the city, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Its chamber is 4 meters in length, 3.4 m in width and 2.2 m in height, the biggest one among the unearthed mausoleums of Goryeo kings," it said, adding that the tomb was confirmed as the mausoleum of Hye Jong "through detailed survey of its style, position, relics and historical records."
------------
N.K. leader criticizes father's policy to depend on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticized his late father's policy of depending on South Korea for the development of the Mount Kumgang resort on the east coast once jointly run by the two Koreas, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
During "field guidance" to the mountain, Kim also ordered the removal of "all the unpleasant-looking facilities" built by South Korea and construction of the country's own "modern service facilities," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The mountain was left uncared for more than ten years to leave a flaw and the land is worthy of better cause. He made a sharp criticism of the very wrong, dependent policy of the predecessors who were going to rely on others when the country was not strong enough," the Korean Central News Agency said in English.
------------
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in state media reports following an approximate four-month absence from public view.
Ri Sol-ju was seen in photos released on Wednesday by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) accompanying Kim on his "field guidance" trip to the Mount Kumgang resort on the country's scenic east coast.
It was her first reported public activity since June, though her name was not mentioned among those who followed Kim on his trip to the mountain.
------------
N.K. to see how 'wisely' Washington acts through year-end deadline: official
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- A former top North Korean nuclear envoy said Thursday he hopes to see the United States act "wisely" through the end of the year, apparently referring to the deadline Pyongyang set for Washington to come up with a new proposal in their denuclearization negotiations.
In a statement, Kim Kye-gwan, a foreign ministry adviser, also voiced hope that "special" relations between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump will create a "motive force" to remove challenges between the two countries going forward.
"When I met the chairman of the State Affairs Commission (Kim Jong-un) and reported to him the pending problems arising in external affairs including the issue of the relations between the DPRK and the U.S. a few days ago, he said that the relationship between him and President Trump is special," he said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency in English.
------------
N. Korea slams Japan's move to exclude Korean children from free education program
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea denounced Japan on Thursday for excluding the Korean kindergartens closely associated with a pro-Pyongyang association of Korean residents in Japan from its free education program.
Japan has made preschool education and childcare free of charge for children aged between three and five. But about 40 facilities associated with the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, were excluded from the benefit.
Chongyron is closely linked to Pyongyang and is considered the North's de facto embassy in Tokyo.
------------
N.K. leader inspects spa resort, signals intention for independent tourism development
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a spa resort under construction, touting it as much better than the South Korean-built resort at Mount Kumgang, state media reported Friday, in an indication of his intention to develop the tourism industry without outside help.
The "field guidance" trip to the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort in central North Korea came just days after Kim visited Mount Kumgang and ordered the removal of the long-abandoned resort facilities while criticizing his father's decision to open the area to South Korean developers.
"He expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that the resort is being successfully completed though it is just over 50 days since he inspected the construction site in late August," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying in English.
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Park Yoo-sin met the cello late, but loves it more than anyone
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe
-
4
S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards