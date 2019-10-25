Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea asks regional football body to consider punishing N. Korea over crowdless World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national football federation said Friday it has asked the sport's continental governing body to consider penalizing North Korea for hosting a recent World Cup qualifier behind closed doors.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it sent a letter to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday, expressing its regrets over North Korea's lack of cooperation in staging the inter-Korean World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
North Korea shunned South Korea's repeated inquiries regarding traveling and other administrative issues until the last minute.
------------
Defectors send leaflets to N.K. criticizing Pyongyang over World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- A group of North Korean defectors said Monday it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border, condemning the communist nation over a recent World Cup qualifier held between the two Koreas behind closed doors.
Fighters for a Free North Korea released balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets from Gimpo, west of Seoul, to the North on Sunday, criticizing the North over the inter-Korean match held in Pyongyang last week with no fans, journalists or live broadcasting allowed.
The group also placed 2,000 one-dollar bills, 1,000 USB drives and 500 booklets inside the balloons.
------------
N. Korea denies holding S. Koreans from hijacking in 1969
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has denied allegations that it has been forcibly holding South Korean nationals for more than five decades after abducting them as part of a plane hijacking, according to a family member of one of the victims.
In 1969, North Korea hijacked a Korean Air plane carrying four crew members and 46 passengers and redirected it to the communist nation. Of them, 39 were sent back to the South 66 days later, but the other 11 are still believed to be in the North.
Pang Kwang-hyok, the North's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, rejected the allegations as a "stereotyped anti-DPRK political plot pursued by hostile forces," claiming in a statement dated Aug. 26 that no one in his country has been "forcibly detained against his or her will."
------------
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets slammed South Korea on Tuesday over its plans to conduct missile tests and develop new weapons, calling such moves "outright provocations" that will have consequences.
The criticism came after a top South Korean military officer said earlier this month that the military has conducted test-firings of some of its Hyunmoo missiles this year and plans to routinely conduct such live drills.
South Korea's Navy said recently that it is operating a task force on the potential construction of nuclear-powered submarines as part of efforts to bolster its nuclear deterrent and boost defense capabilities.
------------
Municipalities allowed to seek their own assistance projects for N. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Tuesday that it will allow municipalities to independently pursue assistance projects for North Korea.
Municipal governments have usually teamed up with nongovernmental agencies in providing assistance to the North as they are not allowed under current regulations to seek aid provision on their own.
The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said that it has revised the regulations in a way that allows municipal governments to push for assistance projects for the North.
------------
S. Korea becomes largest donor for N. Korea this year
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has donated US$9 million to international aid agencies for their projects in North Korea so far this year, becoming the largest donor for the impoverished state, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), South Korea's total donation accounted for 29.5 percent of the $30.55 million that has been contributed to U.N. and other global aid agencies this year.
The South Korean government donated $8 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund in June for their assistance projects in the North. In the same month, the city of Seoul contributed $1 million to the WFP.
------------
S. Korea open to consultations with N. Korea over Mount Kumgang facilities, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that South Korea will scrutinize North Korea's position in connection with the suspended joint Mount Kumgang tour program and have relevant consultations, if necessary.
What should be done first is to "clearly analyze what position North Korea has and its plan," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Pyongyang's state media reported leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the tourist zone along the east coast, where South Korea-funded hotels and other facilities are located.
------------
N. Korea yet to offer talks on removal of S. Korean assets at Mt. Kumgang: official
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not made an official offer yet to South Korea for talks on its decision to remove South Korea-built facilities at the country's Mount Kumgang resort, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all the "unpleasant-looking" buildings through an "agreement with the relevant unit of the south side," stressing the North should not rely on the South for a now-suspended joint tour program to the scenic mountain.
"With regard to Mount Kumgang, we have not received any offer or additional response from the North yet," the ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "We will continue to closely monitor relevant developments and make practical preparations."
------------
N. Korea offers to discuss removal of facilities on Mt. Kumgang
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has offered to discuss in writing with South Korea its decision to remove the South-built facilities at its Mount Kumgang tourist resort, the unification ministry said Friday.
The offer came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all South Korea-constructed buildings through an "agreement with the relevant unit of the south side," stressing the North should not rely on the South for a now-suspended joint tour program to the scenic mountain.
"North Korea sent a notice to the unification ministry earlier in the day, proposing to discuss the removal issue through exchange of documents," the ministry said in a message to reporters.
(END)
