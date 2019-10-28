ABS issuance dips 11.9 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABSs) in South Korea slipped 11.9 percent on-year in the third quarter because of a decline in sales of government-led mortgage funds, data showed Monday.
The value of ABSs issues stood at 9.6 trillion won (US$8.1 billion) during the July-September period, down 1.3 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABSs are structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit card receivables and students loans as underlying assets.
The drop came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, reduced the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBSs).
The amount of MBS issued by the state-run housing financing company stood at 5.3 trillion won for the third quarter, down 700 billion won from a year earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
5
S. Korea, China hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
3
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
4
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Top French envoy calls for firm response to N.K. nuclear, missile activities