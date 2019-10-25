Former LPGA star Jang Ha-na not planning on return to U.S.
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- In May 2017, at No. 10 in the world rankings and only three months removed from her fourth career LPGA title, South Korean golfer Jang Ha-na rescinded her membership for the world's top women's golf tour so that she could come home and spend more time with her aging, ailing parents.
Two and a half years later, Jang has put herself in a position to earn her LPGA card back. She was tied for fourth at eight-under 136 through 36 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship, the inaugural LPGA event taking place in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Jang made six birdies and had one bogey for a five-under 67 on Friday in warm but windy conditions at LPGA International Busan, and she's now two behind the leader, Danielle Kang of the United States.
Non-members can earn their LPGA membership by winning tournaments. But Jang, 27, said Friday that a return to the LPGA Tour isn't in her plans.
"I don't think I'll go back. I can't go back," said Jang, who now plays on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour. "My mother has some serious back issues, and my father isn't getting any younger. Plus, I can still play at some great tournaments here without going back to the U.S."
Jang first earned her LPGA card through the 2014 qualifying tournament. She had three runner-up finishes and ranked 15th on the money list in 2015 as a rookie.
Jang then broke through with three victories in 2016 and added another victory in February 2017.
Jang said she was pleasantly surprised by the warm reception from LPGA pros because, "I thought I was forgotten."
"This tournament feels less like a competition but more like a party for me," Jang said. "I am honored to be here."
Jang is playing with a stress fracture in her right foot this week. She was forced to withdraw from a KLPGA event earlier this month with the injury, and this is her first tournament in a few weeks.
"Doctors told me I should sit out the rest of the year, but I've been taking care of my foot and it doesn't hurt as much as before," Jang said. "I took a few days off, and I think it's helped me play well so far this week."
Jang said it was frustrating to suffer the foot injury just when her game was rounding into form, but she has learned to accept the injury as part of being an athlete.
"I know we can't be healthy all the time," she said. "I've tried to figure out ways to play through pains."
Jang said she made some mistakes early in the second round but that she didn't think they'll carry over to the weekend.
"As long as I don't try to do too much, I don't think I'll be disappointed with myself on the course," she said. "Winning is always great, no matter in which country you play. It'd be great to win here, but there's still a lot of golf left."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
