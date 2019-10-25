Former LPGA star Jang Ha-na not planning on return to U.S.

Two and a half years later, Jang has put herself in a position to earn her LPGA card back. She was tied for fourth at eight-under 136 through 36 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship, the inaugural LPGA event taking place in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Jang made six birdies and had one bogey for a five-under 67 on Friday in warm but windy conditions at LPGA International Busan, and she's now two behind the leader, Danielle Kang of the United States.

