KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 16,050 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 0
LGInt 15,200 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 5,930 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,500 UP 5
Daesang 22,000 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,600 UP 230
ORION Holdings 16,500 DN 50
KISWire 22,200 UP 100
LotteFood 437,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 9,540 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 91,600 DN 900
KCC 222,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 69,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 123,500 UP 1,500
HankookShellOil 335,500 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 14,300 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,950 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,300 0
ShinhanGroup 43,550 DN 300
HITEJINRO 28,250 DN 200
Yuhan 222,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 21,900 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 79,900 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,103,000 DN 26,000
SsangyongCement 5,950 UP 50
KAL 24,700 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,150 DN 50
LG Corp. 68,800 UP 700
SsangyongMtr 2,330 DN 40
BoryungPharm 12,800 UP 50
L&L 11,600 DN 50
NamyangDairy 485,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,300 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,450 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 5,500
Nongshim 247,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 39,700 DN 50
LOTTE 37,250 DN 500
