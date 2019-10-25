Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 October 25, 2019

AK Holdings 32,100 UP 50
Binggrae 56,700 0
GCH Corp 20,050 DN 100
LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 UP 150
POSCO 213,000 DN 10,000
SPC SAMLIP 93,600 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 201,500 UP 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,300 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,220 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 52,400 UP 400
SamsungElec 50,900 UP 200
NHIS 12,300 UP 50
SK Discovery 22,350 DN 100
LS 47,700 DN 200
GC Corp 117,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 31,100 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,100 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 226,000 0
KPIC 121,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,260 UP 50
SKC 41,100 DN 900
GS Retail 39,950 DN 450
Ottogi 569,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 21,000 DN 200
DaeduckElec 11,250 UP 500
DaelimInd 92,600 DN 1,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13650 UP150
KiaMtr 41,650 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 84,700 DN 800
SK hynix 82,900 UP 2,900
Youngpoong 635,000 UP 12,000
JWPHARMA 27,900 DN 400
CJ 83,300 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 42,850 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 222,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,550 0
Kogas 40,200 DN 200
Hanwha 24,050 DN 350
DB HiTek 17,200 0
