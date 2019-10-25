KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,680 DN 70
HtlShilla 79,900 UP 900
Hanmi Science 44,800 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 115,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 60,600 UP 1,700
KSOE 125,500 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 16,950 0
OCI 64,100 DN 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 UP 250
KorZinc 443,500 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,790 DN 30
SYC 49,150 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 45,050 UP 950
IS DONGSEO 32,250 DN 350
S-Oil 106,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 126,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 47,650 UP 3,550
KumhoPetrochem 69,100 DN 900
Mobis 237,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,650 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,900 0
S-1 95,100 DN 300
Hanchem 95,100 UP 800
DWS 35,450 UP 1,200
UNID 47,600 DN 100
KEPCO 25,550 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 50
SKTelecom 235,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 47,550 DN 100
HyundaiElev 75,100 DN 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,700 DN 300
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 50
SK 251,000 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 6,260 UP 30
GKL 22,150 UP 400
Handsome 29,800 0
WJ COWAY 91,300 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 UP 2,000
IBK 12,700 0
(MORE)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Train trip to promote next month's S. Korea-ASEAN summit ends
-
4
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Park Yoo-sin met the cello late, but loves it more than anyone
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe
-
4
S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards