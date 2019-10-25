KorElecTerm 46,950 0

NamhaeChem 8,430 DN 60

DONGSUH 17,700 UP 50

BGF 5,920 UP 20

SamsungEng 16,800 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 95,500 UP 900

PanOcean 4,555 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 25,100 UP 150

KT 26,700 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181000 DN3000

LG Uplus 13,850 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,200 0

KT&G 104,000 0

DHICO 6,390 UP 30

LG Display 13,700 DN 100

Kangwonland 31,150 UP 100

NAVER 152,500 DN 500

Kakao 140,000 UP 500

NCsoft 523,000 DN 6,000

DSME 30,000 UP 350

DSINFRA 6,090 DN 30

DWEC 4,555 DN 60

Donga ST 90,000 DN 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,100 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 228,500 0

DongwonF&B 234,500 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 33,750 UP 100

LGH&H 1,254,000 DN 48,000

LGCHEM 301,500 UP 3,500

KEPCO E&C 21,000 UP 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,500 UP 500

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,700 UP 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,500 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 68,200 DN 800

Celltrion 197,000 0

Huchems 22,700 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 DN 100

KIH 70,600 UP 500

(MORE)