KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KorElecTerm 46,950 0
NamhaeChem 8,430 DN 60
DONGSUH 17,700 UP 50
BGF 5,920 UP 20
SamsungEng 16,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 95,500 UP 900
PanOcean 4,555 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 25,100 UP 150
KT 26,700 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181000 DN3000
LG Uplus 13,850 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,200 0
KT&G 104,000 0
DHICO 6,390 UP 30
LG Display 13,700 DN 100
Kangwonland 31,150 UP 100
NAVER 152,500 DN 500
Kakao 140,000 UP 500
NCsoft 523,000 DN 6,000
DSME 30,000 UP 350
DSINFRA 6,090 DN 30
DWEC 4,555 DN 60
Donga ST 90,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,100 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 228,500 0
DongwonF&B 234,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 33,750 UP 100
LGH&H 1,254,000 DN 48,000
LGCHEM 301,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 21,000 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,500 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,500 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 68,200 DN 800
Celltrion 197,000 0
Huchems 22,700 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 DN 100
KIH 70,600 UP 500
(MORE)
