KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 30,450 UP 50
GS 51,100 UP 300
CJ CGV 34,500 DN 600
HYUNDAILIVART 14,700 UP 50
LIG Nex1 35,000 DN 150
FILA KOREA 57,300 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,500 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,350 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 DN 1,500
LF 19,550 UP 350
FOOSUNG 8,660 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 6,140 DN 50
SK Innovation 162,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 21,450 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 42,800 DN 1,200
Hansae 18,600 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 59,300 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 35,850 DN 350
KOLON IND 46,700 UP 750
HanmiPharm 337,000 UP 13,000
BNK Financial Group 7,150 UP 30
emart 115,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY321 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 44,400 DN 150
CUCKOO 103,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 70,200 DN 200
MANDO 34,950 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 383,500 UP 5,500
INNOCEAN 65,200 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 32,200 DN 350
Netmarble 87,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S353000 DN500
ORION 105,000 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 192,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 46,950 DN 450
HDC-OP 30,700 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,100 DN 150
Hyosung 85,200 DN 1,500
