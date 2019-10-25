Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial's Q3 profit climbs 15.8 pct

All Headlines 16:07 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday its net profit rose 15.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, boosted by rising income from non-banking businesses.

Third-quarter net profit stood at 981.6 billion won (US$836 million), compared with a profit of 847 billion won a year earlier, Shinhan Financial said in a regulatory filing.

In the first nine months of this year, Shinhan Financial's net profit grew 9.6 percent on-year to a record 2.8 trillion won, Shinhan Financial said.

Flagship Shinhan Bank saw its net profit gain 7.7 percent on-year to 618.1 billion won for the third quarter.

Shinhan Bank's interest income rose 6.6 percent on-year to 694 billion won for the third quarter, with its net interest margin falling 0.05 basis point to 1.53 percent.

Shinhan Financial's Q3 profit climbs 15.8 pct - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Shinhan Financial #Q3 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!