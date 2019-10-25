Shinhan Financial's Q3 profit climbs 15.8 pct
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday its net profit rose 15.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, boosted by rising income from non-banking businesses.
Third-quarter net profit stood at 981.6 billion won (US$836 million), compared with a profit of 847 billion won a year earlier, Shinhan Financial said in a regulatory filing.
In the first nine months of this year, Shinhan Financial's net profit grew 9.6 percent on-year to a record 2.8 trillion won, Shinhan Financial said.
Flagship Shinhan Bank saw its net profit gain 7.7 percent on-year to 618.1 billion won for the third quarter.
Shinhan Bank's interest income rose 6.6 percent on-year to 694 billion won for the third quarter, with its net interest margin falling 0.05 basis point to 1.53 percent.
