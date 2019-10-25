Korean tour stars thrive for 2nd straight round at LPGA event on home soil
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The stars and stripes at the top was followed by five Taegeukgi, the South Korean national flag, on the second round leaderboard at the inaugural LPGA event in South Korea, BMW Ladies Championship, on Friday.
Danielle Kang was in the lead at 10-under 134 after her second straight 67, but she's being chased by five South Korean golfers.
Na Hee-won and Lee Seung-yeon are tied for second at nine-under. There's a four-way tie for third at eight-under, a group that includes three Koreans in Jang Ha-na, Lee So-mi and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young.
Of the five, Ko is the only LPGA player, and the other four ply their trade on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour, as youngsters from the domestic circuit made noise for the second straight day.
Lurking back at seven-under is another KLPGA player, Kim Ye-jin, whose bogey-free round of 66 was the best score by anyone in the second round at LPGA International Busan. She's tied for eighth with Liu Yu of China.
In all, there are nine South Koreans inside the top 10, including ties, and seven of them are KLPGA players.
Kim, who was the runner-up for the KLPGA Rookie of the Year Award in 2015, said her familiarity with the course has done wonders for her this week and helped her beat early nerves.
Kim grew up in Busan and has had many practice rounds at the course, which was called Asiad Country Club before its renovation ahead of the BMW Ladies Championship.
"I felt great in the first round but I didn't score as well as I should have because of some small mistakes," Kim said of her opening round of 71. "Today, I tried not to repeat the same mistakes. The greens were still very soft after it rained yesterday, and I was able to spin the ball on the green easily."
Jang, a four-time LPGA winner who turned in her U.S. tour membership two years ago to spend more time at home, said she's been feeding off the energy of the enthusiastic crowd here.
"I always tend to play in front of Busan fans," Jang said. "I made some mistakes early in the round today but I don't think they're the types that will carry over to the weekend. I had a strong finish."
South Korean players have combined to win 13 of 29 LPGA tournaments so far this season, and there will be three tournaments left after this week.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
