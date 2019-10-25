Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said a new approach that does not violate United Nations sanctions is being considered to restart the Mount Kumgang inter-Korean tour project.
Speaking at a meeting with the Cheong Wa Dae press corps, he said that the tour program to the North Korean mountain along the east coast is not in breach of the U.N. Security Council sanctions.
"But paying for it can be in violation of the sanctions," he said in response to Pyongyang's call for South Korea to remove all of its facilities in the zone, with the tour project suspended for more than a decade.
The chief executive stressed that it's hard to "follow the existing method" of tourism due to the current sanctions regime.
His remarks hinted at the possibility that Seoul may be open to a quid-pro-quo arrangement if the two Koreas agree to normalize the tour project.
Earlier in the day, the North formally demanded the South remove its facilities from the Mount Kumgang resort area, saying it would construct a new tourist hotspot.
In a notice delivered via the joint liaison office in Kaesong, the North said it wants to discuss related details with the South in writing, including a specific date for the removal of the hotels and several other buildings that are currently not in use.
Seoul's unification ministry said it will explore "creative" measures to resolve the matter in consideration of "changed situations."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
-
5
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Park Yoo-sin met the cello late, but loves it more than anyone
-
3
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
4
S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe