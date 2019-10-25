U.S.-NK talks can resume within this year: ruling party chief
MOSCOW, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Working-level talks between the United States and North Korea can resume within this year, South Korea's ruling party chief said Friday, as he expects a breakthrough could occur if both sides agree to make concessions.
Lee Hae-chan, head of the Democratic Party (DP), said during his visit to Russia that he believes neither the U.S. nor North Korea want to end the denuclearization negotiations. Representatives from Washington and Pyongyang held their first meeting in seven months in Stockholm early this month, but the talks broke down again, with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
"The Stockholm meeting was kind of exploratory talks, so I think they will push for working-level talks again," Lee said. "If the two countries can make some concessions, I think the talks can be restarted."
Lee, who served as South Korean Prime Minister between 2004 and 2006, said the impasse is caused by what the two countries are demanding from each other.
"Even before the Stockholm meeting, I heard that the U.S. offered North Korea to temporarily lift trade sanctions on textiles and coal for three years, while North Korea wanted a security guarantee for its regime," he said. "I think the point is how much of North Korea's offer the U.S. would accept."
Lee said Russia is also watching closely the matter since denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is an important issue for the country.
"Russian officials showed their concern about a nuclear test site operating near the country," he said.
In regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to South Korea next year, to mark the 30th anniversary of normalization of diplomatic ties, the party chief said the trip is certain to take place, but nothing has been confirmed regarding timing.
Lee has been in Moscow since Tuesday, meeting members of the ruling United Russia party.
