S. Korean wins gold at youth weightlifting competition in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korea's Yeom Da-hoon set an Asian record as he won a gold medal at a continental youth weightlifting competition in Pyongyang on Friday.
Yeom was the top performer in the men's 89-kilogram division in the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships after clearing a combined total of 358 kilograms.
Yeom, a son of the 1990 Asian Games weightlifting gold medalist Yeom Dong-chul, was third in the snatch at 160kg, but became the overall leader after lifting 198kg in the clean and jerk.
With the performance, Yeom also became the first South Korean weightlifter to have the South Korean national anthem played in Pyongyang since 2013.
Park Hyeong-o clinched the first gold for the South Korean team at the competition on Wednesday, but no anthem was played or flag raised as he only topped the snatch event.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
-
5
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Park Yoo-sin met the cello late, but loves it more than anyone
-
3
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
4
S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe