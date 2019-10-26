Rangers' Choo Shin-soo undergoes shoulder surgery
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' South Korean outfielder Choo Shin-soo has undergone shoulder surgery but should be ready for spring training, his club announced.
The Rangers said Friday (local time) that Choo, 37, had a minor procedure to remove damaged tissue in his left shoulder, adding that the normal recovery period is six weeks.
"It's a relatively minor procedure with a timeline our medical staff believes will allow him to have a normal offseason," the Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement. "We expect he'll be 100 percent before Spring Training."
Choo set a career high with 24 home runs in 2019 while adding 15 steals. He played in 151 games, his most since playing with the Cincinnati Reds in 2013. He started 80 games in the outfield, 61 as designated hitter and 10 as a pinch hitter.
He is entering the final season of his seven-year, US$130 million deal.
Choo has remained consistently productive at the top of the Rangers' order past his mid-30s. Over the past three seasons, Choo has averaged 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, 82 walks and 91 runs scored.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Australia to strengthen currency ties: ministers
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
3
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
4
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
3
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
4
Farmers protest Seoul's decision to abandon developing country status
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea asks S. Korea to remove facilities at Mt. Kumgang on agreed-upon date: ministry