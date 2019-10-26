Suspected pathogenic bird flu case reported in city of Gimcheon
DAEGU, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- A suspected virulent avian influenza (AI) case has been reported in the southern city of Gimcheon, authorities said Saturday, amid South Korea's efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever.
A case of AI H5 virus was confirmed in wild bird feces that were sampled Wednesday, according to the officials in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, 230 kilometers south of Seoul.
The authorities said it will take about five days to confirm whether the virus is highly pathogenic.
Officials said they have been reinforcing quarantine and inspection efforts within a 10-kilometer radius of the region where the virus sample was discovered.
Last Sunday, South Korea reported a suspected virulent AI case in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, but it was later confirmed as a low-pathogenic bird flu virus.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
3
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
4
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea asks S. Korea to remove facilities at Mt. Kumgang on agreed-upon date: ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-
5
Farmers protest Seoul's decision to abandon developing country status