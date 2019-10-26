S. Korean tour rookie stays in the zone amid birdie barrage at LPGA event
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- On the back nine of her third round at the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship on Saturday, South Korean youngster Lee Seung-yeon poured in four consecutive birdies that fueled her run to the top of the leaderboard.
And the 21-year-old golfer was probably the only one at the LPGA International Busan course who didn't know what was going on, for she was in that proverbial "zone" during that stretch.
"Honestly, I didn't know I made four straight birdies," Lee said after finishing her third round with a four-under 68. It put her in a tie with fellow Korea LPGA (KLPGA) rookie Lee So-mi at 13-under through 54 holes.
"I was only trying to concentrate on each and every shot," Lee Seung-yeon added. "I wasn't thinking about things like, 'This birdie here will get me into the lead' or 'I should have made birdie on earlier holes.'"
Lee's "stay in the moment" mantra helped her quickly forget about the double bogey at the par-3 sixth hole. Lee said she misjudged the direction of the wind, thinking she would hit her tee shot into the wind when she had the wind blowing in from behind. Her shot flew the island green and fell into the water back of the green.
That double bogey erased two birdies Lee had on the front nine, and she needed the strong finish on the back nine to take the share of the third-round lead.
"I didn't play as well as I would have liked on the front nine, but I didn't worry about it too much," Lee said. "I tried to focus harder on the back nine, and I think it helped me post a good score."
Lee earned her first career KLPGA victory in April but has had just two top-10s since. She will be playing in the final group on Sunday, and she said she doesn't know how nervous she will feel, just because she hasn't been in this position all that often.
And she isn't worried about it one way or another.
"I won't sit here and think about how I am going to feel tomorrow morning," she said. "I will keep my focus on the present, like I always have."
All non-members who win LPGA tournaments become eligible for the U.S. tour card for the following year. Asked if she will jump to the LPGA right away when she has the chance, Lee said she doesn't feel she's ready yet.
"I think I still have a lot to learn by playing in KLPGA," she said. "I think I need to be much better to be able to play in the U.S. The KLPGA Tour has pretty good depth, too, and I think I'll try to gain more experience here before moving to America."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
3
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
4
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea asks S. Korea to remove facilities at Mt. Kumgang on agreed-upon date: ministry
-
4
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
5
Farmers protest Seoul's decision to abandon developing country status