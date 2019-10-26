Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Doosan Bears are back on the top of South Korean baseball.
The Bears rallied past the Kiwoom Heroes 11-9 in 10 innings to complete their four-game sweep in the Korean Series on the road on Saturday, earning their first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship since 2016 and their sixth title overall.
Oh Jae-il delivered a tie-breaking double in the top of the 10th, and Kim Jae-hwan added an insurance run with a single at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Down 8-3 after two innings, the Bears rallied with a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take a 9-8 lead. They were one strike away from winning it in the bottom ninth, but a fielding error by third baseman Heo Kyoung-min with the bases loaded knotted the score at 9-9.
The Bears' big mashers bailed out Heo. Oh Jae-won led off the 10th with a double off Jake Brigham, the Heroes' starter pitching out of the bullpen. After he was sacrificed over to third, Oh Jae-il drove him home with a sharp double to right.
Kim's single proved to be the knockout punch.
The Bears won the opener by 7-6 and Game 2 by 6-5, with both wins coming with walk-off hits in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bears shut out the Heroes 5-0 in Friday's Game 3, setting the stage for the first Korean Series sweep since 2016. That year, the Bears beat the NC Dinos in four straight games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr

