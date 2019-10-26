Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory

October 26, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Doosan Bears are back on the top of South Korean baseball.

The Bears rallied past the Kiwoom Heroes 11-9 in 10 innings to complete their four-game sweep in the Korean Series on the road on Saturday, earning their first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship since 2016 and their sixth title overall.

Oh Jae-il delivered a tie-breaking double in the top of the 10th, and Kim Jae-hwan added an insurance run with a single at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Oh Jae-il of the Doosan Bears celebrates after hitting a tie-breaking double against the Kiwoom Heroes in the top of the 10th inning of Game 4 of the Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Oct. 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

Down 8-3 after two innings, the Bears rallied with a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take a 9-8 lead. They were one strike away from winning it in the bottom ninth, but a fielding error by third baseman Heo Kyoung-min with the bases loaded knotted the score at 9-9.

The Bears' big mashers bailed out Heo. Oh Jae-won led off the 10th with a double off Jake Brigham, the Heroes' starter pitching out of the bullpen. After he was sacrificed over to third, Oh Jae-il drove him home with a sharp double to right.

Kim's single proved to be the knockout punch.

The Bears won the opener by 7-6 and Game 2 by 6-5, with both wins coming with walk-off hits in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bears shut out the Heroes 5-0 in Friday's Game 3, setting the stage for the first Korean Series sweep since 2016. That year, the Bears beat the NC Dinos in four straight games.

Members of the Doosan Bears celebrate a two-run single by Oh Jae-won against the Kiwoom Heroes in the top of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Oct. 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

