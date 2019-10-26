(LEAD) Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory
(ATTN: ADDS details from 8th para, photos)
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Doosan Bears are back on the top of South Korean baseball.
The Bears rallied past the Kiwoom Heroes 11-9 in 10 innings to complete their four-game sweep in the Korean Series on the road on Saturday, earning their first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship since 2016 and their sixth title overall.
Oh Jae-il delivered a tie-breaking double in the top of the 10th, and Kim Jae-hwan added an insurance run with a single at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Down 8-3 after two innings, the Bears rallied with a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take a 9-8 lead. They were one strike away from winning it in the bottom ninth, but a fielding error by third baseman Heo Kyoung-min with the bases loaded knotted the score at 9-9.
The Bears' big mashers bailed out Heo. Oh Jae-won led off the 10th with a double off Jake Brigham, the Heroes' starter pitching out of the bullpen. After he was sacrificed over to third, Oh Jae-il drove him home with a sharp double to right.
Kim's single proved to be the knockout punch.
The Bears won the opener by 7-6 and Game 2 by 6-5, with both wins coming with walk-off hits in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bears shut out the Heroes 5-0 in Friday's Game 3, setting the stage for the first Korean Series sweep since 2016. That year, the Bears beat the NC Dinos in four straight games.
For the third time in the series, the Heroes scored the game's first run. After Seo Geon-chang led off the game with a double against starter Yoo Hee-kwan, cleanup Park Byung-ho brought him home with a hard grounder through the wickets of shortstop Kim Jae-ho.
Jerry Sands then scored Park with a double to deep right field for a 2-0 Heroes lead.
But the Bears punched right back with three runs in the top of the second, all of them coming with two outs.
Kiwoom starter Choi Won-tae walked Kim Jae-hwan to start the inning but then induced a 4-6-3 double play ball off Jose Miguel Fernandez's bat.
But the Bears were just getting started, as they roughed up Choi for four straight hits.
Kim Jae-ho singled and Park Sei-hyok drove him in with a double to right to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Heo Kyoung-min knocked in the tying run with a single and stole second. Heo came home on Oh Jae-won's single, putting the Bears up 3-2.
But the Heroes had their own response, as they sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and exploded for six runs to take an 8-3 lead.
The Heroes loaded the bases with nobody out after two singles and a walk. Seo Geon-chang plated a pair with a single to right and knocked Yoo out of the game.
Reliever Ham Deok-ju got the first out of the inning but then gave up a bunt single to Lee Jung-hoo that made it 5-3 for the Heroes. Ham issued a two-out free pass to Jerry Sands to load the bases again, and walked Song Sung-mun to let the Heroes take a 6-3 lead.
Lee Ji-young then got his second single of the inning, bringing in two more runs for a five-run cushion.
It seemed like a comfortable lead, but the Bears had other ideas.
Heo Kyoung-min's RBI double in the fourth cut it to 8-4. And the Bears put up their own crooked number on the board in the fifth, scoring five times thanks to four hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a hit by pitch.
The Bears opened that inning with three straight hits, the third being Oh Jae-il's RBI single against reliever An Woo-jin that cut it to 8-5.
An, who's been dealing with back pains all series, walked the next batter to load the bases. He dodged a bullet when pinch hitter Choi Joo-hwan lined out to first, but An threw a wild pitch with Kim Jae-ho at the plate to gift-wrap a run to the Bears.
The lead was now just 8-6, and Kim drew a walk to load the bases again. That spelled the end of An's day.
Kim Sang-su came on to strike out Park Sei-hyok but hit Heo Kyoung-min with a pitch to force in a run to make it an 8-7 game.
Oh Jae-won then singled to left center to bring in two more runs, as the Bears reclaimed the lead at 9-8.
The Heroes' bullpen kept the team in the game, but the lineup couldn't cash in after Song Sung-mun reached with a two-out double in the seventh. They had a man at first with one out in the eighth but Seo Geon-chang hit into a 4-3, inning-ending double play.
The Heroes entered the bottom ninth trailing 9-8. But against Doosan closer Lee Yong-chan, the Heroes loaded the bases with one out, thanks to a pair of walks and a single.
Kim Kyu-min grounded one back to Lee, who threw home to keep the tying run from scoring.
Lee then had two strikes on Seo, who got jammed on a grounder to third. It wasn't hit hard but Heo Kyoung-min couldn't handle the ball cleanly as the tying run came across the plate.
But the Bears took care of business in the top of the 10th, with Oh Jae-il's and Kim Jae-hwan's run-scoring hits.
This was the Heroes' first Korean Series since 2014. They lost to the Samsung Lions in six games then.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
3
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
4
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
1
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
Farmers protest Seoul's decision to abandon developing country status
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea asks S. Korea to remove facilities at Mt. Kumgang on agreed-upon date: ministry
-
5
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards