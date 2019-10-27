Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 27, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/05 Sunny 10
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 20
Suwon 17/05 Sunny 10
Cheongju 17/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 18/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 18/07 Sunny 0
Busan 20/10 Sunny 0
(END)
