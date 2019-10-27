Suspected pathogenic bird flu case reported in Anseong
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A suspected virulent avian influenza (AI) case was reported in the city of Anseong, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, authorities said Sunday.
A case of AI H5 virus was confirmed in excrement of wild birds that was sampled Tuesday, according the Ministry of Environment.
It will take about three to five days to confirm whether the virus is highly pathogenic, officials said.
Officials said they have been reinforcing quarantine and inspection efforts within the region where the virus sample was discovered.
Earlier this month, South Korea reported a suspected virulent AI case in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, but it was later confirmed as a low-pathogenic bird flu virus.
The last highly pathogenic AI case was reported in Asan in February 2017, the ministry said.
