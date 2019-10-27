Today in Korean history
Oct. 28
1991 -- South Korea and Romania sign an accord on cultural exchanges.
1995 -- South Korea's exports top US$100 billion. In 2005, the country's overseas shipments reach a record US$284.7 billion and post double-digit growth for the third straight year.
2000 -- Unionized pilots at Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, go on their first-ever strike.
2005 -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is named a candidate to host two major International Olympic Committee (IOC) meetings in 2009 -- the General Assembly of the IOC and the 13th Olympic General Assembly.
2008 -- South Korea's currency plunges to an over 10-year low against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors dump local stocks and shrug off the central bank's efforts to calm markets.
2009 -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party takes three of five contested seats in parliamentary by-elections.
2017 -- South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis hold a meeting in Seoul and condemn North Korea's military provocations, including a series of recent ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test.
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan
-
5
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
3
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
1
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
2
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
3
New Zealand's newest naval ship christened in S. Korea
-
4
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
5
Doosan Bears claw their way up to claim improbable Korean Series title