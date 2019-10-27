(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan
-
5
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
3
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
1
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
2
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
3
New Zealand's newest naval ship christened in S. Korea
-
4
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
5
Doosan Bears claw their way up to claim improbable Korean Series title