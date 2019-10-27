Prosecutors likely to summon ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as early as this week
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are expected to summon former Justice Minister Cho Kuk this week at the earliest for questioning into his possible role in his wife's dubious investment in a private equity fund, a source said Sunday.
His wife, Chung Kyung-sim, a Dongyang University professor, was arrested last week on 11 charges related to her daughter's college admission and her investment in a private equity fund.
Chung is also suspected of buying 600 million won (US$510,000) worth of shares in a KOSDAQ-listed firm, WFM, using another person's name in January 2018, after acquiring undisclosed insider information on the company.
Investigators suspect that Cho played a role in the investment as they detected a suspicious money transfer from Cho to Chung on the day when Chung made the stock purchase. Cho was senior presidential secretary to civil affairs at that time.
Cho has denied all the allegations.
The prosecution summoned Chung on Sunday for questioning about the charges against her as well as her husband's possible involvement in the dubious investment.
For further investigation, they will likely summon Cho later this week at the earliest to ask him whether he was aware of his wife's financial transaction, according to sources well informed of the probe.
Cho, known as a key architect of Moon's prosecution reform drive, resigned as justice minister last month amid controversy about whether he was suitable for the post.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
