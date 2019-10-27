(LEAD) S. Korean Ko Jin-young clinches LPGA Player of the Year Award
(ATTN: ADDS final results, comments)
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- World No. 1 Ko Jin-young has locked down the LPGA Player of the Year Award with three tournaments remaining in the 2019 season.
Ko became the fourth South Korean to capture the LPGA Tour's top individual player award, after the conclusion of the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The award is given to the player who's earned the most points based on her finishes. Each golfer collects points for top-10s: 30 for a victory, 12 for a runner-up finish, and so forth. Points are doubled at majors, but there are none left in 2019.
Ko entered the BMW Ladies Championship with a 239-123 lead over South Korean rookie sensation Lee Jeong-eun. Lee, who has already secured the Rookie of the Year Award, needed to win on Sunday to stay alive in the race, but she shot an eight-under 280 to finish tied for 16th place with four others. The most points Lee can earn the rest of the season is 213.
Ko ended the tournament in a four-way tie for ninth at 10-under 278.
"I didn't have much left in my tank, and it affected my focus," said Ko, who was playing for the fifth consecutive week. "But this wasn't such a bad finish. I am happy to clinch this award at home."
The award is a fitting cap to an outstanding season for Ko, who has won a tour-best four titles, including two majors, this season. She also leads all LPGA players in money, scoring average, greens in regulation and top-10 finishes.
Ko joins the 2013 winner Park In-bee and 2017 co-winners Park Sung-hyun and Ryu So-yeon as the South Korean players to be named LPGA Player of the Year.
Ko also becomes just the third player to grab the Rookie of the Year and the Player of the Year awards in consecutive seasons, after Annika Sorenstam (1994-1995) and Lydia Ko (2014-2015). Nancy Lopez in 1978 and Park Sung-hyun in 2017 won those two awards in the same season.
