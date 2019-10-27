Go to Contents Go to Navigation

3.4 magnitude quake detected in southern S. Korea

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern region of South Korea on Sunday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 3:37 p.m. at a location 15 kilometers south of Changnyeong county, South Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Changnyeong lies 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The depth of the tremor's epicenter was 11 km, the KMA added.

This image, captured from the homepage of the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the seismic center of an earthquake detected in Changnyeong county, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 27, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

