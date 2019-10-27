3.4 magnitude quake detected in southern S. Korea
All Headlines 16:07 October 27, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern region of South Korea on Sunday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 3:37 p.m. at a location 15 kilometers south of Changnyeong county, South Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Changnyeong lies 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The depth of the tremor's epicenter was 11 km, the KMA added.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
