(2nd LD) S. Korean Jang Ha-na captures 5th career LPGA title in playoff

Jang and Kang finished the regulation at 19-under 269 after a dazzling display of shotmaking and clutch putting. Jang, who was one shot behind the co-leaders, Lee So-mi and Lee Seung-yeon, at the start of Sunday, carded a 65 with six birdies, one eagle and one bogey. Kang, who sat two behind the Lees after 54 holes, shot a bogey-free 64 in the final round.

